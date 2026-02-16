Sharjah opens applications for Long-Term Research Grant at Faya

SHARJAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the recent inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Government of Sharjah under the supervision of Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has opened applications for its Long-Term Research Grant, calling on international research teams to lead a three-year scientific investigation into ancient environments and prehistoric human occupation at the World Heritage site.

The Long-Term Research Grant forms the core scientific pillar of the Faya Research Grant Programme, a flagship AED2 million initiative led by the Government of Sharjah and administered by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority in coordination with the Faya World Heritage Property Scientific Committee. Running from 2026 to 2028, the programme comprises three complementary funding streams: a single long-term research grant, six short-term research grants, and a dedicated mentoring fellowship for Emirati youth, collectively designed to strengthen the scientific foundations of Faya’s Outstanding Universal Value and advance global archaeological and palaeoenvironmental research.

Research supported under this category is expected to generate original scientific knowledge through peer-reviewed publications, high-quality research datasets, and regional and global interpretations that contribute meaningfully to international scholarship on early human history in Arabia. All outputs must be directly attributable to the Faya Palaeolandscape and aligned with its Outstanding Universal Value.

The Long-Term Research Grant is open to international researchers as well as research and academic institutions. The Principle Investigator from amongst the applicants must hold a doctoral qualification in a relevant discipline and demonstrate a strong publication record in international peer-reviewed journals, along with proven experience in prehistoric archaeology and/or palaeoenvironmental research.

Proposals must be led by an experienced local–international joint research team capable of managing complex, multi-year field and analytical programmes. Proposals that involve active engagements with local teams or specialists, and/or institutions will be given preference.

All projects must be fully independent; proposals that represent extensions or continuations of existing international research initiatives are not eligible. In line with the programme’s capacity-building objectives, the selected project must also include a structured plan for training and mentoring Emirati and locally based researchers.

Applications for the Long-Term Research Grant are now open and must be submitted in English via the official online portal. The application deadline is 31st March 2026, with the selected project commencing this year.

According to Eisa Yousif, Director-General of SAA and Chair of Faya Research Grant Scientific Committee, the opening of applications marks an important transition following Faya’s UNESCO World Heritage recognition. “World Heritage inscription brings with it a clear obligation to sustain and deepen the research that underpins a site’s global significance,” he said. “This long-term grant has been designed to support methodical scientific work over several years, while ensuring that research priorities, site management, and international standards are aligned within a single framework. The aim is to enable research of lasting value, not short-term output.”

In addition to financial support, SAA will provide infrastructure and logistical assistance for the selected project, allowing grant funding to be directed primarily toward scientific analysis, specialist studies, and publication. Amongst its provisions is a world-class logistical infrastructure, including a dedicated on-site Dig House fully equipped with specialised laboratories and secure storage facilities for researchers.