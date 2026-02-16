UAE President holds phone call with Greek Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to continuing to advance the objectives of their partnership in support of the interests of both countries and peoples.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in fostering peace and security in the Middle East and the wider world.