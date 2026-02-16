WCO Secretary-General explores Abu Dhabi Customs' leadership in digital transformation

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director- General of Abu Dhabi Customs, welcomed Ian Saunders, Secretary-General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Customs in Masdar City.

During the visit, he was briefed on Abu Dhabi Customs’ leading digital transformation journey and its forward-looking roadmap toward developing a next- generation customs model driven by technology and innovation, aimed at enhancing institutional excellence and improving the efficiency of the customs ecosystem.

The visit also highlighted Abu Dhabi Customs’ efforts to adopt and deploy advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence solutions, data-driven risk management, blockchain technologies, and integrated digital platforms, which contribute to enhancing operational efficiency, border security, and the facilitation of trade, in alignment with recognised global standards and WCO guidance.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori stated that the visit of the WCO Secretary-General underscores the close cooperation between the two sides and reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to the leadership’s vision of strengthening cooperation with international partners and organisations. He emphasised that such collaboration supports the development of a smarter, more resilient global customs system, while promoting secure supply chains and the seamless movement of trade.

He further affirmed Abu Dhabi Customs’ readiness to sharing its pioneering expertise and experiences with the WCO Secretariat and its Member Administrations, contributing to a more connected global trade environment, stemming from its firm belief in the importance of knowledge exchange and the strengthening of effective international partnerships as key drivers for the future of customs work for advancing sustainable development and economic prosperity.

Ian Saunders said, “Abu Dhabi Customs’ experience highlights how innovation can be effectively translated into tangible, real-world impact. Its leadership in digital transformation represents a pioneering model and a benchmark for the global customs and trade community, providing a solid example in modernising, enhancing resilience, and facilitating the seamless movement of goods.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration, knowledge exchange, and joint efforts to advance customs modernisation globally. They also highlighted Abu Dhabi's growing role as a hub for customs innovation and partnership-building, supporting the WCO’s mission of promoting secure, interconnected global trade.