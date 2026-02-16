Sharjah records growth in business services, investment

SHARJAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, affirmed that the results of 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in the department’s journey, reflecting the strength of the local economy and the growth of the business environment in the emirate, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a competitive and sustainable economic hub.

Al Mahmoud stated that during 2025 the department achieved significant qualitative results in developing services and improving customer experience by building an integrated system centred on customer needs, enhancing institutional efficiency and supporting the sustainability of the local economy.

He confirmed the presence of 84,443 economic establishments in Sharjah, noting the emirate’s continued progress towards economic diversification through supportive laws and government legislation that encourage development.

He explained that the department’s digital transformation has gone beyond the technical dimension to include operational thinking and working mechanisms, through service re-engineering, the development of advanced digital platforms and the modernisation of core technical systems. The department has also adopted artificial intelligence solutions, managed them effectively and developed a flexible digital infrastructure capable of keeping pace with technological change, ensuring the delivery of advanced government services that meet future expectations and enable faster, more efficient communication with customers.

In this context, the launch of a commercial name issuance service using artificial intelligence represents a significant step in advancing digital transformation and enhancing the service experience for individuals and companies. The initiative simplifies procedures and reduces the time and effort required to complete transactions, while analysing business activities and proposing innovative, regulation-compliant names.

To further enhance customer experience, the department implemented several development measures to simplify procedures and improve service efficiency. These included reducing the number of steps in the customer journey and expanding automated services to accelerate processing times.

In July 2025, the department launched an instant licence service, which has delivered positive results, with 1,165 instant licences issued since its introduction. These efforts are supported by a network of 18 service centres across the emirate, ensuring easy access and a smooth, efficient experience for investors and entrepreneurs.

The department also achieved a significant milestone by obtaining two additional international ISO certifications, bringing the total to 12.

Al Mahmoud noted that securing ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems is a first at both the Sharjah and national levels, reflecting the department’s commitment to the highest standards of responsible and secure AI governance and strengthening Sharjah’s path towards sustainable economic development.

The department also obtained ISO 44001:2017 certification for Collaborative Business Relationship Management, reaffirming its commitment to developing economic operations, applying global best management practices and building strong, productive partnerships that support its objectives and enhance customer satisfaction.

Regarding business indicators, the Chairman revealed that total issued and renewed business licences increased by 7 per cent. Newly issued licences recorded notable growth of 34 per cent, while renewed licences grew by 4 per cent, reflecting the vitality of economic activity and the expansion of the business base.

Home-based licences led growth with a 57 per cent increase, followed by e-commerce licences at 50 per cent and professional licences at 42 per cent. Commercial licences grew by 30 per cent and industrial licences by 17 per cent, highlighting the emirate’s diversified economic base and wide investment opportunities.

In terms of geographical distribution, Sharjah City continued to lead with 8,800 licences issued and 30 per cent growth. The Central Region recorded 40 per cent growth, while the Eastern Region achieved the highest growth rate at 68 per cent. Notably, the Khorfakkan branch registered a remarkable 126 per cent increase, clearly demonstrating the success of the emirate’s balanced development strategy.

Al Mahmoud affirmed that the industrial sector maintained steady growth, with total industrial licences rising by 8 per cent. Newly issued industrial licences increased by 17 per cent, while renewed licences grew by 7 per cent, further strengthening Sharjah’s attractiveness as a supportive industrial environment for investment.

Regarding national licences, newly issued licences increased by 12 per cent, while renewed licences grew by 2 per cent, bringing overall growth in national licences to 3 per cent. These indicators reflect the vitality of economic activity in the emirate and the rising demand for establishing national businesses, highlighting the attractiveness of the investment environment and its role in supporting business growth.

With respect to foreign ownership, foreign-owned licences recorded overall growth of 18 per cent, with issued licences rising by 25 per cent and amended licences by 16 per cent, demonstrating foreign investors’ confidence in the stability and flexibility of Sharjah’s economy.

The e-commerce sector continued its rapid expansion, with e-trading licences recording overall growth of 33 per cent. Al Mahmoud emphasised that the department is keeping pace with this shift through flexible regulatory frameworks and fast digital services that support entrepreneurs and the digital economy.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department confirmed that the department carried out 262,615 inspection visits during 2025. He noted that the department addressed 16,627 commercial protection complaints over the past year.

Indicators for 2025 showed a 3 per cent decline in consumer protection complaints and a 2 per cent decrease in service agent complaints, reflecting improved levels of compliance across markets.

These results demonstrate the effectiveness of the department’s mechanisms in ensuring sound economic practices, raising consumer awareness and facilitating access to digital channels. The department responded swiftly to these indicators, achieving a 97 per cent complaint resolution and closure rate, reflecting the efficiency of the supervisory system and its commitment to protecting consumer rights and regulating markets.

In supporting the commercial sector and enhancing Sharjah’s appeal for local and regional investment, the department implemented several qualitative initiatives and projects aimed at simplifying procedures.

Among these was the launch of the “Instant Licence” service, which is issued within one working day and enables investors and entrepreneurs to obtain a commercial licence immediately without the need to submit a memorandum of association or a lease contract during the first year. The instant licence allows investors to begin operations without delay, helping to accelerate processes, shorten the customer journey and increase economic growth rates in the emirate.

The department also launched the “Elite” initiative, a specialised service for a selected group of leading commercial companies in the emirate, aimed at strengthening their role in the local economy and creating an environment of motivation and recognition for best practices within the private sector.

Additionally, the department organised several meetings with investors and entrepreneurs as part of its “Sharjah Economic Development Majlis” initiative, with the participation of company owners, investors and entrepreneurs from various sectors. These meetings discussed avenues for cooperation between the department and private sector representatives, provided them with all relevant laws and regulations related to their activities, delivered optimal services, received their developmental feedback and continuously worked to enhance their operations.

These efforts aim to strengthen Sharjah’s position on the economic map, develop all sectors in the emirate in line with the highest quality standards and global best practices, and support the sustainability of the various economic sectors.

The department also launched an initiative to provide offices in business centres in cooperation with Al Taneji Business Centres, offering free offices at no cost to UAE nationals, citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and children of Emirati mothers. This initiative aims to encourage these groups to start their commercial projects and invest with minimal expenses.

The department also introduced the “Aoun Service”, a community service designed to deliver the department’s services directly to elderly Emirati citizens at their locations through a trained field team, ensuring comfort and enabling them to complete their transactions easily without the need to travel. The service seeks to facilitate access to services in a manner that suits their health and social needs, enhance quality of life, raise satisfaction levels, and reinforce the department’s role as an institution that serves all segments of society.

Regarding integration and connectivity, the Sharjah Department of Economic Development continued strengthening coordination with government entities. The total number of entities linked within the integration system reached 42 local and federal bodies. This contributes to unified procedures, secure and effective data exchange, faster transaction processing, and reduced duplication of requests, positively improving customer experience and government efficiency.

At both local and international levels, the department recorded 91 participations across events, exhibitions, conferences and economic forums. This reflects its commitment to strengthening its institutional presence, exchanging expertise, learning from global best practices, promoting investment opportunities in Sharjah, and enhancing its status as an attractive regional and international economic hub.

In terms of Emiratisation, Al Mahmoud stated that the Emiratisation rate within the department reached 97 per cent, reflecting its commitment to qualifying national talent and empowering them to lead economic development.

To enhance institutional excellence, the department honoured 116 employees, marking a 20 per cent increase, through the Outstanding Employee of the Month Award programme in recognition of their contributions to improving organisational performance and fostering a culture of excellence. The department remains committed to investing all possible efforts and resources in developing its workforce according to the highest standards of competence.

A total of 310 training programmes were implemented, including internal and external courses, Human Resources Department programmes, specialised, field and voluntary training, as well as summer training for students from various educational institutions. The department also launched the “Young Economist” initiative, a training programme for employees’ children, reflecting its vision of empowering society starting with the family, strengthening positive values that support sustainable economic development, fostering innovation and financial responsibility among children, and preparing them to become active members of the future workforce.

Al Mahmoud noted that customer satisfaction with the department’s services reached 96.8 per cent, based on internal surveys measuring satisfaction levels. These results confirm the department’s commitment to continuously improving services provided to the public, investors and partners.

He concluded by emphasising that Sharjah is moving forward in building a diversified, smart and sustainable economy driven by innovation, supported by sound governance, and founded on qualified national talent. He stressed that the results of 2025 represent a new starting point towards a more ambitious phase in the emirate’s economic development journey.