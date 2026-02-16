Ministry of Finance call centre achieves excellence in customer happiness, digital transformation

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance's call centre delivered standout performance in 2025, outstripping key targets and demonstrating significant evolution in its customer happiness ecosystem and communication channel efficiency.

The achievement comes as the ministry continues to accelerate efforts to provide agile, proactive public services aligned with world-class standards.

Operational and service quality KPIs show the centre consistently surpassed its goals, driving greater user confidence and solidifying the Ministry's reputation as a trailblazer in redefining the government service experience.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said that the Call Centre’s strong 2025 performance was made possible thanks to the Ministry’s clear vision to redefine customer experience in government services by moving beyond traditional responses to smart, proactive solutions.

AlKhoori noted that the call centre has evolved into an integrated, high-performance model that brings together operational efficiency, service quality and advanced digital technologies, delivering a faster, smoother and more customer-centric experience.

He added that the effective use of artificial intelligence, the expansion of digital communication channels and the continued strengthening of national talent were key factors behind exceeding approved performance targets, particularly in customer happiness and response speed.

He said the Ministry will continue to invest in innovation and data integration to reinforce its position as a leader in delivering flexible, sustainable government services that enhance national competitiveness and meet community expectations.