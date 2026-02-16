Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours winners of Awareness, Promotional Content Competition

ABU DHABI,16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award has honoured the winners of the Awareness and Promotional Content Competition during a ceremony held yesterday evening at the Award Pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chair of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee of the Award; Othman Al Husseini, Chair of the Awareness and Promotional Content Competitions Committee; along with a number of officials, specialists, and stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

This competition reflects the Award’s commitment to enhancing public awareness and encouraging media and creative initiatives that support sustainable agricultural development, while promoting innovation and excellence within this vital sector.

The ceremony included the recognition of winners in the category of “Best Local Agriculture Influencer”, with the first, second and third places awarded respectively to Ahmed Ali Al Hafiti, Eman Salem Majgeer, and Marwan Al Mazrouei, in appreciation of their contributions to disseminating agricultural knowledge, promoting sustainable practices across digital platforms, and raising public awareness of the importance of agriculture and food security.

Winners in the “Best Local Livestock Influencer” category were also honoured, with Amal Abdullah Al Hammadi securing first place and Surour Abdulwahid Zallam taking second place, in recognition of their efforts in highlighting the livestock sector and promoting awareness of best practices in animal husbandry and production.

In the category of “Best Promotional Video for the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award – Individuals and Media Companies”, first place was awarded to Saber Abdulaziz Al Rashdi, while second place went to Falah Abdullah Al Naqbi. In the “Best Promotional Video for the Award – University Students” category, the first, second and third places were awarded respectively to Bakhita Ali Al Mansouri, Al Yazia Mohammed Al Ameri, and Sarah Qaran Al Mansouri, in recognition of their creative production of innovative media content that reflects the Award’s mission and objectives in promoting agricultural excellence and encouraging wider community engagement in developing the sector.

Bdoor Ahmed Al Farwa was also honoured for winning the “Best Awareness Coverage of the Accompanying Festivals and Competitions” award, in recognition of her efforts in showcasing agricultural events and effectively conveying their educational message to the public, thereby enhancing community engagement with national agricultural initiatives.

Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chair of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee, affirmed that honouring the winners reflects the Award’s commitment to supporting creative national talent and empowering individuals and institutions to contribute to the dissemination of agricultural culture and the promotion of awareness of the sector’s vital role in achieving sustainability and food security.

He added that the Award serves as a leading national platform for fostering innovation and encouraging excellence, highlighting inspiring models that produce high quality and impactful content which strengthens the position of the agricultural sector and encourages the adoption of best practices and modern agricultural technologies.

He noted that the strong participation in the Awareness and Promotional Content Competition reflects the growing societal recognition of the importance of “agricultural media” and its role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to achieve sustainable agricultural development and enhance community involvement in this field.

He further emphasised that the Award continues to attract innovative initiatives and provide an enabling environment for creativity, contributing to the development of the agricultural ecosystem and reinforcing its role in supporting the national economy and advancing the country’s future vision.

He concluded by affirming that the Award will continue to support creative and distinguished individuals, while expanding participation to strengthen the role of media and awareness content in serving the agricultural sector and embedding a culture of excellence and innovation in line with the UAE’s aspirations for a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural future.