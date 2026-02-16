Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 concludes

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 have officially drawn to a close with a memorable Farewell Ceremony, marking the conclusion of a one-of-a-kind international sporting celebration.

Over the past 10 days, the UAE capital welcomed athletes, officials, volunteers, and spectators from around the world in a powerful showcase of unity, lifelong participation in sport, and inspiring achievement, leaving behind a lasting legacy that will continue to resonate across communities long after the final competition ended.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed said, “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 embody our national values of unity, resilience, and ambition, and our deep belief in sport’s potential to inspire individuals and empower communities. They reflect the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fostering human connection and inclusive opportunity through sport. We extend our sincere thanks to every athlete, volunteer, partner, and organiser whose passion and contribution made these Games a unique global celebration.”

Sergii Bubka, President of the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), said, “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 have been truly exceptional. In the UAE, we witnessed an incredible level of competition, outstanding organisation, and what I believe to be the best Open Masters Games ever. Beyond the medals, these Games were about passion and community. Our athletes showed the world that sport has no expiry date — that strength grows with experience and that staying active is a powerful choice. This is sport for life. This is sport without limits. On behalf of IMGA, I thank Abu Dhabi for its vision and generosity in setting a new benchmark for the Masters movement. As we pass the flag to Como Lake 2027, the journey continues.”

The Farewell Ceremony evening programme commenced with a special film and live choir performance, capturing the spirit of unity and perseverance that defined the competition.

Attendees were also treated to a Games’ highlights film showcasing memorable sporting moments from across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, tracing stories of resilience and achievement that unfolded throughout the competition period.

In keeping with Open Masters Games’ tradition, the ceremony featured the official flag handover from Abu Dhabi to Como Lake 2027, symbolising the continuity of the movement and the enduring global community united by sport. The evening concluded with a headline artistic performance, accompanied by a dynamic visual display, celebrating the theme, United by Sports, Active for Life, and reinforcing the Games’ mission to promote active and healthy lifestyles at every stage of life.

Bringing together more than 40,000 registered athletes from over 150 countries, the Games marked a significant milestone as the first Open Masters Games held in the Middle East. Over the course of the event, athletes competed across 38 sports, including six traditional Emirati disciplines, reflecting the diversity and international reach of the Games. The event also saw more than 65,000 spectators and visitors attend the various sports across venues in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra and Community Hubs.

It also featured more than 10,000 volunteers, who supported across over 20 venues. A total of 750 medal ceremonies were held following multiple disciplines of competition.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 has further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for major international sporting events, supported by a world-class infrastructure and organisational excellence. The programme, distributed at venues across the emirate, highlighted Abu Dhabi’s integrated and sustainable sports ecosystem, while the inclusion of traditional sports, women’s categories, and community competitions reflected the Games’ alignment with the objectives of the UAE Year of Family.