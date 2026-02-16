UAE, Bahrain launch pilot phase of 'One-Point Air Travelers' Project

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the launch of the pilot phase of the “One-Point Air Travelers” Project with the Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday. The initiative aims to facilitate travel for citizens of both countries, saving time and effort, reducing waiting times at participating airports in the initiative. It is also expected to boost and trade flows, support economic growth and security stability, strengthen regional cooperation, and advance infrastructure integration between the two nations.

In the UAE, the project is implemented by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, while in the Kingdom of Bahrain it is implemented by the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and relevant entities in both countries. The first phase of implementation covers Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport.

“One-Point Air Travelers” Project enables pre-departure clearance for citizens of both countries traveling by air between the UAE and Bahrain at the point of departure. Through electronic connectivity, biometric verification systems, surveillance technologies, e-gates, and advanced passenger data processing, travelers’ movements are verified and documented before arrival at their final destination, thereby enabling citizens of both countries to complete the entry procedures at their departure airports, reducing congestion, accelerating entry processes, and delivering a more seamless, secure, and comfortable travel experience.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, affirmed that the “One-Point Air Travelers” Project represents an innovative initiative reflecting the commitment of GCC countries to facilitating passenger journeys and providing a safe and convenient travel experience. He emphasized the Authority’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnerships not only locally but also regionally and internationally through electronic connectivity and the deployment of advanced technologies and data exchange systems, thereby enhancing customer journeys and improving overall quality of life.

He further noted that the project will contribute to increasing tourism and bilateral trade between the two countries, and across the GCC more broadly, by transforming both airports into key departure hubs that stimulate travel, tourism, and economic activity. The initiative also supports customs and security integration, enhances regional and global competitiveness, and positions both airports as preferred transit gateways within the region.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Acting Director-General of Ports at the Authority, stated that the One-Stop Travel Project reflects the advanced level of strategic integration between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain. It embodies a shared vision to facilitate mobility, enhance the travel experience for citizens, and improve quality of life through smart solutions driven by digital transformation and governmental integration.

He affirmed that electronic connectivity and the advance exchange of integrated data ensure the highest standards of accuracy, security, and procedural efficiency, while safeguarding privacy and data protection. He described the project as a qualitative step toward the future of smart mobility within the GCC and a scalable model for regional implementation, given its significant impact on tourism, business travel, and the positioning of both countries’ airports as advanced smart gateways.