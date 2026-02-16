SPC Ramadan Majlis to kick off on 22nd February, marking 15 years of inspiring discussions

SHARJAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ramadan Majlis, organised by the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), which operates under the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is marking 15 years since it was first launched as a platform for open discussion and community engagement.

The Majlis has served its role as a space for constructive discussion on issues of public interest, hosting an esteemed range of speakers across different sectors, including intellectuals, creatives, and professionals.

Over the past years, the Majlis has held 85 sessions addressing topics, such as culture, sports, arts, and health, among many other themes. More than 230 speakers have participated in its discussions, contributing to a sustained audience engagement while building a record of insights and perspectives.

This year, the Ramadan Majlis will take place at Aljada from 22nd to 26th February, following Taraweeh prayers, with sessions on literature, thought, personal development, health, travel, as well as other accompanying activities. The opening session on Sunday, 22nd February, will feature Poet and Content Creator Abdullah Al Enezi (Abu Aseel) in a discussion titled “Beyond the Poem: Untold Stories that Shaped Poetry”, moderated by Media Presenter Hamed Mohammadi. The session will look at the life experiences, untold stories, and defining moments that shape poetry, offering a glimpse into the narratives behind the literary work.

On the same day, the Majlis will host a poetry evening with Saif Al Mansouri, reflecting on his journey as a poet and how he brings human experiences to life through language.

The Majlis will continue on Tuesday, 24th February, with a focus on personal development. Writer and Content Creator Mshari Bodraid will lead a session titled “How Do We Become the Best Versions of Ourselves?”, moderated by Media Professional Abdul Raouf Amira. The discussion will explore practical approaches to self-improvement, including building positive habits and achieving personal growth while maintaining one’s identity.

Later that day, Writer and Poet Awad Al Darmaki will present “The Path to Staying Calm in a Fast-Paced World”, sharing strategies to manage daily stress, prioritise effectively, and develop a calmer relationship with oneself and others, based on real-life experiences.

On Wednesday, 25th February, the Majlis will turn to health and wellness, with Professor Dr. Hany Abdel Gawwad, Consultant Spine Surgeon, discussing “Children’s Spinal Health: From Prevention to Early Detection”. He will address how daily habits affect children’s spinal health and the family’s role in detecting early signs.

Family Medicine Consultant Physician Dr. Adil Sajwani will also present a session on “Thriving in a Busy Life: Public Health and Quality of Life”, examining the effects of lifestyle on physical health and sharing practical advice for enhancing wellness and preventing common health issues.

The final day, Thursday, 26th February, will showcase travel and human experiences, with Media Professional Yousif Al Hammadi as moderator. Travel Content Creator Farrah Al Ayedi will lead “The Joy of Travel: Live the Experience, Don’t Just Capture It”, showing how travel can be a fully immersive journey, from planning to exploring cultures and connecting with them.

Traveler Abdulaziz Bin Huweidan will share insights in “The Journey that Stays with Us”, reflecting on how journeys shape our thinking, relationships, and perspectives, and how some experiences continue after returning home.

The 2026 Ramadan Majlis highlights its role as an impactful cultural platform, continuing to inspire ideas and create meaningful discussions.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, emphasised that the Ramadan Majlis was created to be a valuable space for the community. He noted that throughout the years, it has brought together culture, ideas, and human experiences in sessions that reflect people’s interests and everyday concerns, establishing itself as a place for learning, reflection, and raising awareness.

He added that this year’s programme builds on that approach, with sessions driven by public interests and the Majlis’s role as a community platform.

The Sharjah Press Club continues to support and organise such initiatives that serve journalists, media professionals, and the wider community to encourage learning and promote intellectual impact.