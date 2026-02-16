Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by F3, NAS teams during Dubai Games 2026 be donated to charity

DUBAI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed that the prize money won by the F3 and NAS teams during the Dubai Games 2026 be donated to charitable causes.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's directives reflect his commitment to strengthening the social role of sport and promoting shared responsibility in support of charitable causes that create a positive change in people’s lives.

The F3 and NAS teams secured first and second place respectively in the Battle of the Community at the seventh edition of the Dubai Games, held from 12th to 15th February at Dubai Festival City.