UAE strengthens global partnerships at Munich Security Conference

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, participated in the 2026 Munich Security Conference.

Nusseibeh held more than 40 bilateral meetings with heads of government, foreign ministers and senior officials from over 20 countries. These meetings focused on deepening bilateral relations, exchanging perspectives on current developments, and identifying promising opportunities for closer cooperation.

She also met with the leaders of three international organisations, including the European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as senior UN officials, academics, and heads of non-governmental organisations.

Furthermore, Nusseibeh joined Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, in his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

She also met with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

Both meetings reflected strong alignment on unlocking the significant potential in UAE–EU economic relations, including through the conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union. This was a recurring theme in her engagements with officials from across Europe.

In this context, Nusseibeh underlined the UAE’s role as an economic and logistical bridge between Europe and markets representing more than 2.5 billion consumers, unlocking vast significant opportunities for broad-based growth.

Another key topic was the rise of regional tensions in the Middle East.

Nusseibeh addressed the forthcoming initial meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, the importance of concluding the first phase of the peace plan, and the full implementation of subsequent phases of the 20-Point Plan.

Furthermore, Nusseibeh participated in meetings on the civil war in Sudan, including with Dr. Massad Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, where she underscored the UAE’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional humanitarian truce, as well as ensuring urgent, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan.

She reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to working with the Quad, emphasising that an immediate ceasefire would strengthen ongoing efforts to support a sustainable, civilian political solution that places the interests of the Sudanese people above all else.

On broader regional developments, she reiterated the need for de-escalation and diplomacy to avoid miscalculations that could exacerbate tensions and undermine regional stability.

At the conclusion of her visit, Nusseibeh said, “The Munich Security Conference is a unique platform for effective diplomacy, and we thank Germany, the State of Bavaria, and the City of Munich for their exemplary organisation of this event. The UAE will continue to work pragmatically with partners from around the world to safeguard peace and stability and create conditions for sustained growth and prosperity.”