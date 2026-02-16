Miral celebrates return of Ruwad Awards for 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, hosted the second edition of the ‘Ruwad Awards’, the annual programme that celebrates the people shaping world-class guest experiences across Yas Island. Launched to honour the “pioneers” who bring ‘The Yas Way’ to life, the awards recognize the remarkable individuals and teams whose dedication, innovation and leadership continue to elevate the destination’s position as the leading global destination in leisure, entertainment and tourism.

This year’s ceremony took place in the heart of Yas Island at W Abu Dhabi, bringing together colleagues from across theme parks, attractions, hotels, retail, entertainment venues and destination partners. Building on the success of the inaugural ceremony, which proudly celebrated over 400 individuals and teams, the 2026 program added five new categories. With a total of 19 awards, the expansion shone a spotlight on even more teams whose passion and dedication shape every guest’s experience across Yas Island.

This year also introduced an expanded panel of industry-expert judges, bringing a wider range of expertise and insight. To uphold impartiality, entries were reassigned to independent judges whenever a nomination came from the same entity as a panel member. Each winner received a cash prize of AED 5,000 in recognition of their outstanding contribution and commitment to delivering world-class service.

Commenting on the celebrations, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “The Ruwad Awards are a celebration of the people who embody the spirit of Yas Island. Their passion, creativity and dedication are what shape every guest’s experience, and each year the talent we see across the destination continues to inspire us. This is about honoring the individuals and teams who consistently raise the bar and contribute to Yas Island’s status as the world’s leading entertainment destination.”

The mission of the awards is to celebrate excellence across four critical areas: individuals who stand out through exceptional guest-facing or operational performance, colleagues whose creativity or impact shines through the spotlight categories, teams whose collaboration sets new industry benchmarks, and leaders whose vision helps shape the culture and standards across Yas Island. Together, these competencies personify The Yas Way and celebrate the immense talent driving the destination’s world-class reputation.

By highlighting colleagues who deliver exceptional service, innovate with intent and lead with impact, the Ruwad Awards underscore Miral’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence across every part of the guest journey. The programme has grown into a defining annual moment that recognizes the people who bring Yas Island to life and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision of being a global destination of choice.