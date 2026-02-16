Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of CLP Holdings, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels

DUBAI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of CLP Holdings, a leading energy solutions company, and Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited, owner of the global luxury hotel chain The Peninsula Hotels.

During the meeting, held at his office in Nad Al Sheba, Sheikh Maktoum reaffirmed the UAE and Dubai’s commitment to a development model based on economic openness and long-term global partnerships. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the strong growth across the UAE’s key economic sectors, underpinned by a progressive and flexible legislative and regulatory framework that supports investment expansion and safeguards its long-term sustainability.

The meeting also highlighted the UAE and Dubai’s significant tourism potential, supported by world class infrastructure, a diverse tourism portfolio, and outstanding natural assets. Collectively, these strengths have established Dubai as one of the world’s leading tourist destinations. It was also noted that the emirate recorded a historic high of 19.59 million international visitors in 2025.

Discussions also reviewed opportunities to expand quality investments in line with the UAE’s economic diversification plans and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing its position as a global hub for tourism, investment and innovation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, and Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited, established in 1866, owns and operates The Peninsula hotels across Asia, Europe and the United States, with total assets of HKD 55.9 billion. CLP Holdings is among the largest energy companies in Asia Pacific, serving about 5.2 million customers across several markets.