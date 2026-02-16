Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan participates in 39th Ordinary Session of African Union Assembly

ADDIS ABABA, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held on 14 February 2026 in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The summit convened Heads of State and Government, along with senior officials, to address the continent’s key priorities, including peace and security, economic integration, and sustainable development.

During his bilateral meetings, he conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of African Union member states.

The UAE’s participation reflects the wise leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in deepening the country’s ties with African nations, advancing partnerships founded on trust and mutual respect, and supporting efforts to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development across the continent.

The UAE also reaffirmed its support for the goals of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the African Union Commission and member states across key sectors, including trade and investment, renewable energy, food security, digital transformation, and capacity-building.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan met with African leaders and officials to discuss political and economic developments and reaffirm the commitment to further strengthening cooperation with African countries.