Saif bin Zayed meets Uzbek Minister of Internal Affairs

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Aziz Tashbulatov, Minister of Interior of the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan.

This meeting reflects the commitment of the leadership of both nations to developing cooperation and strengthening their strategic partnership and underscores the importance of integrated efforts to consolidate security and contribute to building a more balanced and sustainable international system.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with the guest ways to enhance security cooperation in light of current regional and international developments in response to the nature of transnational threats, particularly organised crime, cybersecurity challenges, and the dangers of extremism.

The meeting also addressed the importance of utilising advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in developing police work, thereby enhancing preparedness and improving the efficiency of security systems.

The meeting was attended by Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Dr. Ahmed Zaal Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Financial and Administrative Affairs; and a number of officers.

Also present from the Uzbek side were Farouk Zakirov, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE; Colonel Zafar Kurbanov, Deputy Minister of Interior; and a number of officials.