Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in fourth Global Council for Political Renewal meeting

CAPE TOWN, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the fourth meeting of the Global Council for Political Renewal (GCPR), held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The meeting convened high-level officials, decision-makers, and experts from around the world.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts to revitalise political action and strengthen the principles of dialogue, multilateralism, and partnership-building, contributing to stability and sustainable development at both regional and global levels.

The agenda featured high-level dialogue sessions and specialised discussions on today’s most pressing political challenges, as well as ways to strengthen joint action in response to evolving global dynamics and enhance the international community’s ability to address priority issues effectively.