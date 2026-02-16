Fujairah, Dubai civil aviation authorities sign MoU

FUJAIRAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation and joint coordination in areas related to the development of the civil aviation sector.

The memorandum, which comes within the framework of the UAE’s directions to strengthen its global leadership in the civil aviation sector, seeks to consolidate the strategic partnership between the two entities in a manner that supports the development of the civil aviation system, enhances institutional performance efficiency, and reinforces commitment to applying the best approved international standards in this vital sector, which represents a key pillar in supporting the country’s sustainable economic growth.

The MoU provides for strengthening the exchange of technical and knowledge expertise, adopting best operational practices, and employing the latest technologies and advanced solutions to improve service quality, enhance operational safety levels, and raise operational efficiency in line with the highest international standards.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Salami, Chairman of the Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and Vice Chairman of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the signing of the memorandum reflects both sides’ keenness to unify efforts and expand horizons of joint cooperation in support of the competitiveness of the civil aviation sector in the UAE and to enhance the country’s position as a leading global hub in the aviation industry.

He added that this step represents a qualitative addition to national efforts aimed at developing the civil aviation sector through adopting innovation, strengthening institutional integration, and supporting sustainable growth in this vital sector in line with the UAE’s strategic directions.