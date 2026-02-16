Taqdeer Award celebrates winners of 6th edition

DUBAI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, and President of the UAE Olympic Committee, winners of the sixth edition of the Taqdeer Award were honoured during a special ceremony.

The event was attended by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council; and Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, along with a number of senior officials and leaders.

Major General bin Suroor announced that, as part of the sustained development vision of the Taqdeer Award, it has been decided to expand participation in upcoming editions to include new sectors, specifically the food and food industries sector, the hospitality sector, and the transport and transportation sector – recognising the vital role played by workers in these sectors in supporting economic growth and enhancing quality of life in the emirate of Dubai.

Highlighting the adoption of a 7-star classification for the ultimate winner, he affirmed that the Taqdeer Award will continue to develop its standards and evaluation frameworks in a manner that enhances the comprehensiveness of assessment and elevates competitiveness.

During the awards ceremony, Bayer Middle East FZE received the 7-star classification, while Airbus Africa & Middle East received the 6-star classification. The 5-star category winners included Petronash FZE, Dulsco Group, Crown Emirates Company LTD., Aries Marine and Engg. Services LCC, SD – Middle East LLC, and Nestlé Dubai Manufacturing. Furthermore, companies spanning various sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, professional services, and other vital industries received sub-category awards.

The sixth edition of the Taqdeer Award served to showcase its evolution into a strategic government initiative dedicated to promoting best practices in workforce welfare ever since its launch back in 2016 with a focus on Dubai’s construction sector. Over the years, the initiative has inspired companies across diverse sectors of Dubai’s economy to enhance work environments, fostering productivity and safeguarding rights.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor stated that, over the course of a full decade, the Award has served as an effective institutional development tool while driving significant improvement in performance metrics. Statistics reveal 15,677 participants across various editions of the Taqdeer Award, with 165 companies honoured, and participation increasing 23% overall.

The Award is built upon an integrated framework that assesses the quality of institutional systems and resources, workplace culture and labour relations, as well as results and impact, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of organisational performance.

During the event, the Dubai 7×7 initiative was announced in collaboration between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council. The initiative featuring seven sports over seven consecutive days across three labour zones targets more than 20,000 members of the workforce across the emirate. It is set to commence on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr and conclude with a running race and final events for the each of the featured sports – reflecting a comprehensive commitment to enhancing the quality of life and the physical and mental wellbeing of the workforce.

The awards ceremony at the conclusion of the sixth edition of the initiative reaffirms the continued journey of Taqdeer in promoting the values of dignified work and strengthening Dubai’s reputation as a city that offers an integrated environment for work and achievement – reflecting the UAE’s vision of empowering people as the nation’s true wealth and the driving force of sustainable development.