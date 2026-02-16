Emirati AI experts lead discussions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai during NEP-AI Roadshows

DUBAI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati artificial intelligence experts convened today in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as part of the NEP-AI roadshows, leading discussions on the priorities shaping the UAE’s AI agenda.

The sessions highlighted the role of the National Experts Program Artificial Intelligence track (NEP-AI) in accelerating progress toward the objectives of the UAE National AI Strategy 2031.

Held at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi and the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation in Dubai, the roadshow events brought together NEP Alumni and community members, policymakers, and sector leaders to examine how national AI capability must evolve across governance, compute infrastructure, product development, and responsible deployment.

Building on the success of the National Experts Program since its launch in 2019, NEP-AI is a specialized track focused on the UAE’s strategic AI priorities and aims to develop a national cadre of Emirati AI leaders.

The discussions highlighted the critical importance of NEP-AI in cultivating Emirati expertise in the application of AI across priority sectors, including sustainability, healthcare, education, mobility, and beyond.

Participants addressed the need to align technical depth with regulatory clarity and long-term institutional impact. The sessions also presented the programme’s main components, including its cohort-based structure, seven core modules, dual mentorship model, international study visits, and capstone project requirement.

NEP Speakers at the Dubai session included NEP graduate, Khalid Al Nuaimi, and Mohamed Al Qubaisi, a member of NEP’s Committee. In Abu Dhabi, NEP speakers included Dr. Khalid Al Naqbi and Dr. Hoda Alkhzaimi, and Eman Al Mughairy. All speakers are alumni of the National Experts Program, representing diverse sectors across the UAE.

Speakers noted that NEP-AI has received more than 600 applications within the first two weeks of opening, reflecting strong interest among Emirati professionals working in artificial intelligence.

The track remains open to qualified Emirati professionals with a minimum of five years of sector experience in AI-related fields.

Applications are open for NEP-AI and will close on 23rd March 2026.