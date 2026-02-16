Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation concludes 2025 with significant achievements

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) concluded 2025 with a series of developmental and humanitarian achievements reflecting its strategic shift from care to sustainable empowerment.

During the year, 1,201 families comprising 2,702 orphans benefited from its programmes, including 102 children who lost both parents. The foundation empowered 188 children in 2025, bringing the total number of children supported by year-end to 2,223, reinforcing its human development approach focused on independence and long-term stability.

Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, said the achievements marked a milestone in the institution’s journey, embodying a mature transition from immediate care to sustainable empowerment based on building human capabilities. She added that the foundation is committed to a comprehensive empowerment model grounded in sustainability and community partnership, inspired by the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

She stressed that the foundation’s initiatives prioritise meaningful human impact over numbers, placing the orphan at the centre of the development process through integrated educational, psychological, social, health and vocational support.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of SSEF, said the 2025 achievements were the result of structured institutional work built on strategic planning and governance, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. She highlighted the launch of the Neighbors of the Prophet endowment project and the allocation of a new headquarters as key milestones supporting financial sustainability and service development.

The Neighbors of the Prophet endowment project, based on establishing endowment real estate facilities to fund orphan support programmes, recorded 833 contributions, 33 awareness tours and the issuance of 1,711 endowment deeds, reflecting strong community engagement.

Institutionally, the foundation received the Sanabel Award for Social Responsibility in the category of Best Community Initiatives in orphan care in the GCC. It also signed a cooperation agreement with the Arab Council for Childhood and Development in Egypt and participated in the fourth Riyadh International Humanitarian Conference.

In academic empowerment, tuition fees were paid for 1,087 students, educational devices were provided to 87 students and seven new university scholarships were granted. Support also included lessons for 126 students, recognition of 22 outstanding students, IELTS registration for 15 students, courses for 118 students and support for seven children with learning difficulties. School follow-ups covered 262 students across 28 schools.

Social empowerment services reached 298 guardians and 281 children, including 238 individual case studies and programmes benefiting 553 children and 137 guardians. Psychological services were provided to 89 guardians and 75 children, with specialised programmes benefiting 76 guardians and 132 children.

In health empowerment, 50 children and 34 guardians received treatment support, while medical examinations were provided to 217 children and 175 guardians. Free treatment was offered to 67 children and 28 guardians, alongside four health workshops and the provision of eyeglasses to beneficiaries.

Environmental assistance supported 332 families, while vocational empowerment included practical training for 30 children and five workshops benefiting 86 children and 14 guardians.

Through the Orphans' Happiness Initiative, 268 wishes were fulfilled under the Sidra of Wishes project in 2025, bringing the cumulative total to 3,934 wishes. Additional support included Eid gifts for 303 children, shopping vouchers, interactive programmes and playground upgrades.

These achievements underscore SSEF’s commitment to sustainable, integrated empowerment and strengthening community partnerships to secure a stable future for orphaned children and their families.