UN General Assembly appoints Dr. Tuka Alhanai to Independent International Scientific Panel on AI

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed United Nations General Assembly’s appointment of Dr. Tuka Alhanai, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering at New York University Abu Dhabi, to the newly established UN Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dr. Alhanai is an engineer, scientist, and researcher working at the intersection of human and computational intelligence. Her work has been recognised with multiple national and international awards, including the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 MENA (IU35 MENA) Award.

As one of two representatives from the Arab region, Dr. Alhanai is among the 40 members appointed to the Panel, which will provide independent, multidisciplinary scientific assessments to inform deliberations on AI’s opportunities, risks, and impacts.

The Panel was envisioned within the Global Digital Compact (GDC), adopted as an annex to the Pact for the Future (PftF) by the UN General Assembly at the 2024 Summit of the Future, with the aim of ensuring that international deliberations on AI are informed by the best available evidence.

The Panel will also aim to make complex assessments accessible to all countries and stakeholders, helping close the AI knowledge gap. The regional diversity of the Panel reflects this ambition.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, said, “The appointment of Dr. Alhanai to this landmark UN Panel reflects the strength of Emirati scientific talent and the UAE’s investment in advanced technologies. The UAE stands ready to support the Panel’s first report and contribute constructively to shaping global AI governance in ways that mitigate risks while maximising opportunities for the benefit of humanity."

For his part, Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said, “We take tremendous pride in the United Nations General Assembly’s appointment of Dr. Alhanai to serve on the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI. Her distinguished research career reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to sustained investment in artificial intelligence and the development of world-class scientific talent.”

“I am pleased to join this distinguished Panel at such a pivotal moment for AI innovation and governance,” said Dr. Tuka Alhanai. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow experts to advance our shared understanding of AI's opportunities and impacts for the benefit of all, as well as highlighting the growing contributions of the UAE and the region to AI research within this group of world-leading experts addressing fundamental questions related to the future of humanity.”

Dr. Alhanai’s appointment comes at a time when the UAE is witnessing rapid growth in research outputs, alongside advances in scientific expertise, infrastructure, and AI applications. Her contribution to human-centric AI aligns with the UAE’s vision of harnessing AI to advance sustainable development, promote human values, and achieve prosperity for all.

As a hub for technology, commerce, and innovation, the UAE’s AI strategy is rooted in leveraging technology for good, with a strong emphasis on partnerships that support sustainable development across the Global South.

The UAE remains committed to fostering international cooperation, capacity-building, and the ethical and inclusive advancement of AI at the United Nations and in multilateral forums around the world.