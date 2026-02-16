UAE, NATO discuss strengthening partnership

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State , met with Mark Rutte, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

They exchanged views on a range of issues on the global agenda, including the conflict in Ukraine and regional developments in the Middle East. In this context, Nusseibeh stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and advance political solutions through effective and responsible diplomacy.

The meeting also focused on ways to deepen the partnership between the UAE and NATO. As part of this discussion, Nusseibeh underlined the UAE’s long-standing record of engagement with NATO, reflected not only in sustained training cooperation, but also in its participation in NATO-led operations across multiple regions.

Both sides agreed to continue their productive dialogue on the future scope of their partnership.