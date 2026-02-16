Q Mobility announces Darb, Mawaqif fees & timing during Ramadan 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the Darb and Mawaqif fees and timing during the Holy Month of Ramadan this year, aiming to facilitate mobility and regulate traffic flow during the holy month.

The toll gate charges will apply daily from Monday to Saturday during the morning peak period from 08:00 to 10:00, and the evening peak period from 14:00 to 16:00, with a fee of AED4 per crossing. Sundays will remain toll-free, with no charges applied.

For public parking, paid hours will run from Monday to Saturday across two intervals: from 09:00 to 18:00, and from 21:00 to 02:00. Fees are set at AED2 per hour for standard parking spaces and AED3 per hour for premium spaces. Parking will be free on Sundays.

Parking fees can be paid through official channels, including the Darb app, the TAMM platform, SMS, or payment machines available across various locations.

The timings are part of Q Mobility’s efforts to improve the road user experience during Ramadan and support smoother daily mobility.