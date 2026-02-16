NCM: Relatively unstable weather with gradual rise in temperatures until Saturday

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the UAE will experience relatively unstable weather conditions from tomorrow until 21st February, characterised by a gradual rise in temperatures and humid conditions in the mornings across several areas.

The Centre stated in a statement that tomorrow’s weather will be humid in the morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. It will become dusty during the daytime and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall over the far northern regions, accompanied by a gradual rise in temperatures.

Winds will be northwesterly becoming northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, freshening at times over the sea, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Wednesday, the weather will remain humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and western internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate and freshening at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Thursday, humid conditions are expected in the morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy during the rest of the day. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate and freshening at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Friday, humid conditions will prevail in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and western internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h. The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Saturday, the weather will be humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate and freshening at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.