Emirates Agriculture Conference to kick off April 22 in Al Ain

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition (EmiratesACE) to be held from 22nd to 26th April 2026 at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain.

The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The event is part of the UAE’s continued efforts to strengthen sustainable food security in the country and consolidate its position as a global hub for agricultural innovation, in line with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The 2026 edition of EmiratesACE will be held under the theme, “An Integrated Emirati Agricultural Platform: Driving Sustainable Communities and Global Innovation,” reflecting a strategic expansion across the entire food value chain. It aims to empower farmers and livestock owners to enhance local production and foster partnerships with leading national food companies, ensuring a sustainable and resilient supply of food products.

The event prioritises the empowerment of young people and entrepreneurs to drive agricultural innovation. It recognises the pioneering contribution of Emirati women in the sector, and promotes broad community engagement to foster sustainability, enhance productivity and drive responsible consumption.

“The second edition of the EmiratesACE embodies our commitment to the leadership’s vision to strengthen sustainable national food security. A testament to transforming challenges into opportunities, this vision is inspired by the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," said Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

She added that the event serves as an integrated national platform that brings together the full spectrum of the food value chain -under one roof- from supporting farmers, livestock owners, and aquaculture professionals to strengthening the role of the private sector and food industry while also empowering women and youth to drive innovation.

"It brings the community together to advance national food security and sustainable agriculture, advancing agricultural development, and building a resilient food future for the UAE," Minister Al Dahak stated.

She added: “This conference builds on the success of the first edition, establishing a new phase where local agriculture transcends mere production to become a cornerstone of national food security and a strategic driver of its continued growth. We believe that food security is a shared responsibility that can only be achieved through collective efforts. We call upon all segments of society and institutions to actively partner in this crucial transformation.”

The second edition of the EmiratesACE 2026 is guided by four strategic objectives designed to ensure comprehensive and lasting impact.

First, it aims to enhance the quality of farmers’ participation. It seeks to secure strong and distinguished Emirati representation by showcasing local crops and food products, positioning them as the preferred choice for consumers across the UAE.

Secondly, it offers a fulfilling and enriching visitor experience. The event aims to transform the exhibition into a dynamic and immersive platform offering interactive initiatives, including live farm-to-table cooking competitions and exhibiting “Local Produce Journey”.

Thirdly, it seeks to enhance agricultural education by focusing on raising awareness about the importance of agriculture. Students from the ‘Mustadeem’ programme will participate in projects, alongside school competitions organised under the theme “The Future of Emirati Agriculture”.

Finally, it aims to promote agricultural entrepreneurship, by creating a supportive environment for innovators. This includes a University Projects Exhibition and the launch of national competitions for university students addressing challenges associated with local food products.

The second edition introduces an innovative visitor experience structured around five strategic tracks that address all dimensions of the agricultural sector.

The Farmers’ Track focuses on providing technical support, creating direct marketing channels for local products, and celebrating the role of the Emirati farmer. The Educational Track aims to nurture future generations through interactive workshops and innovative academic programmes designed for school and university students.

The Community Track promotes a culture of sustainability among families by offering interactive activities to showcase local produce and encourage home farming. The Business and Young Entrepreneurs Track creates opportunities for investors and start-ups to establish partnerships and foster advanced agricultural and food technologies.

Finally, the International Track provides a platform for strategic dialogue and exchange of expertise in global agricultural policy. It will also host presentations of leading international practices in advancing the agriculture and food industries.

The event encompasses a series of interconnected platforms designed to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem in a comprehensive manner.

The Knowledge Conference serves as a specialised intellectual forum, bringing together experts, innovators and decision-makers to examine the future of sustainability, smart technologies and agricultural value chains. The Agricultural Exhibition presents the latest solutions and innovations from local and international companies, with particular emphasis on the food industries sector.

The Emirati Farmers’ Market provides a dedicated space for the direct sale of local products, fostering interaction and exchange of expertise between producers and consumers.

Meanwhile, the International Pavilion facilitates global dialogue on food security policies, showcasing successful international experiences.

The event also features a Youth Corner, which is a dynamic dialogue platform for youth to present their entrepreneurial ideas for the sector’s future. The Emirati Women Farmers’ Corner highlights women’s success stories and their central role in strengthening national food security. This is complemented by a Community Corner, showcasing inspiring local initiatives and success stories.

Choosing Al Ain to host the event is of great strategic importance. The city is the UAE’s main agricultural centre and offers a well-connected location with strong logistical facilities at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain. The venue offers 22,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space, in addition to a dedicated outdoor area of at least 15,000 square metres for live demonstrations and field experiences.

The selection of the venue prioritises physical capacity, a strong productive base, and a well-established human capital.

Al Ain is home to more than 11,000 individual farms and is a hub for major agricultural companies. It is an academic centre with over 600 students enrolled in agricultural colleges.