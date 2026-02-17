Foreign Ministers of UAE, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar issue joint statement

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar strongly condemn the decision issued by the Israeli to designate lands in the occupied West Bank as so called “state land" and approve procedures for the registration and settlement of land ownership across extensive areas of the occupied West Bank for the first time since 1967.

This illegal step constitutes a grave escalation aimed at accelerating illegal settlement activity, land confiscation, entrenching Israeli control, and applying unlawful Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory and undermining the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Ministers affirm that these measures represent a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, as well as a violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2334.

The decision also contradicts the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice concerning the legal consequences arising from Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which underscored the illegality of measures intended to alter the legal, historical, and demographic status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the obligation to end the occupation, and the prohibition of the acquisition of territory by force.

This step reflects an attempt to impose a new legal and administrative reality designed to consolidate control over the occupied land, thereby undermining the two-State solution, eroding the prospects for the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian State, and jeopardising the attainment of a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Ministers reiterate their categorical rejection of all unilateral measures aimed at altering the legal, demographic, and historical status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They stress that such policies constitute a dangerous escalation that will further heighten tensions and instability in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region as a whole. The Ministers call upon the international community to assume its responsibilities and take clear and decisive steps to halt these violations, ensure respect for international law, and safeguard the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and to establish their independent State on the lines of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.