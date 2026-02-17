Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Emirates Institute of Finance celebrate ‘Empowerment for Emiratisation’ graduation

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with the Emirates Institute of Finance, celebrated the graduation of the Abu Dhabi cohort of the Professional Diploma Programme ‘Empowerment for Emiratisation’ at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The event forms part of ongoing efforts to empower People of Determination, professionally qualify them, and enhance their readiness to integrate into the labour market.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 13 People of Determination after they successfully completed the requirements of the specialised training programme, which aims to develop professional and cognitive skills and build functional capacities, thereby enhancing their future employment opportunities and professional stability.

The ceremony was attended by several leaders from the authority, representatives of the Emirates Institute of Finance, families of the graduates, and specialists in training and empowerment fields.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, delivered a speech in which he emphasised that the graduation of this cohort represents an important milestone in the journey of professional empowerment and reflects the authority’s commitment to providing high-quality programmes focused on qualification and readiness building.

He noted that the next phase requires concerted efforts with partners to enhance future employment opportunities for the graduates.

Marwan Al Mehairi, Director-General of the Emirates Institute of Finance, stated that empowering People of Determination is a fundamental pillar of the sustainable human development framework adopted by the UAE.

He affirmed that the programme falls within the institute’s strategic direction to align training outcomes with Emiratisation priorities and the needs of the labour market in vital sectors.

He added that the partnership with Zayed Authority for People of Determination reflects a long-term institutional commitment to building inclusive career pathways and enhancing job readiness, contributing to establishing an integrated national model for the economic and social inclusion of People of Determination.

The ceremony included the distribution of graduation certificates to the graduates in recognition of their efforts and commitment throughout the programme.

This programme comes within the framework of ongoing cooperation between the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Institute of Finance, aimed at supporting the professional empowerment ecosystem and enhancing opportunities for the social and economic inclusion of People of Determination, in line with the UAE’s vision to build an inclusive and sustainable society.