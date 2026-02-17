One killed, two injured in Sydney stabbing attack

CANBERRA, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a stabbing attack in Sydney, Australian police announced on Tuesday.

A statement from New South Wales Police said emergency services were dispatched to a neighbourhood in western Sydney following reports of a man stabbing several people before fleeing on foot.

The attack took place on a busy commercial street, where paramedics treated three people for serious injuries, including a man in his thirties who died at the scene. The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were taken to hospital in critical condition.