Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises Winter Festival

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has organised the “Winter Festival” across several locations as part of the Year of the Family initiatives, aiming to enhance the quality of life and provide family-oriented community activities during the winter season.

At Lake Park near the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the festival featured entertainment and educational programmes for different age groups, including awareness workshops, children’s activities and food trucks. A traditional market with 10 kiosks showcased products by Emirati productive families in support of small enterprises.

The event also included workshops promoting community responsibility and awareness of regulations related to preserving public spaces and municipal facilities.

A similar event was held at Al Shamkha Square with activities focusing on supporting productive families and strengthening family cohesion, and included markets, awareness zones, workshops, competitions and children’s play areas.

Al Falah Square and Al Rahba Square also hosted a “Winter Market” supporting small businesses and productive families. The programme included cultural performances, sustainability and agriculture workshops, distribution of seedlings, and family entertainment activities.

The municipality said the events align with the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s vision to promote community engagement and positive civic behaviour through public programmes.