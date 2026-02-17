UK jobless rate hits highest in over decade outside pandemic

LONDON, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Britain's jobless rate edged up late last year to its highest in over a decade outside the pandemic period and wage growth slowed further, data showed on Tuesday, adding to investor bets on a UK interest ​rate cut next month.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in the last three months of 2025, the highest since 2015 not including the pandemic, according to the data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It hit 5.3 percent in late 2020 and stood at 5.1 percent in the three months to November last year.