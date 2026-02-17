German inflation confirmed at 2.1% at start of year

FRANKFURT, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Inflation in Germany rose to 2.1 percent at the start of 2026, driven by higher food and fuel prices, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary figures.

Consumer prices in January were 2.1 percent higher than in the same month last year, following inflation of 1.8 percent in December.

From December to January, consumer prices increased by 0.1 percent, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Statisticians recorded a sharp rise in food prices, with consumers paying 2.1 percent more than a year earlier. In December, food prices had risen by 0.8 percent. In January, chocolate prices increased by 21 percent, fruit by 6.1 percent and meat by 4.9 percent compared to a year earlier. Edible fats and oils became cheaper, down 20.1 percent, with butter prices falling by 33 percent year-on-year.

Services, which have been rising at an above-average rate for months, also remained a key price driver. The increase in January was more moderate at 3.2 percent, compared to 3.5 percent in each of the previous three months.

Service costs included higher prices for Germany’s Deutschlandticket monthly travel pass, which covers nationwide journeys on regional and local transport.

In addition, a reduction in value-added tax on food served in restaurants and cafés from 19 percent to 7 percent on 1st January was not passed on to diners, with the cost of eating out rising by 3.6 percent over the year.

There was some relief in energy prices. Overall, energy prices were 1.7 percent lower in January than a year earlier, according to the statistical office. Electricity prices fell by 3.2 percent and gas prices by 2.5 percent, while fuel prices at petrol stations rose by 0.5 percent.