Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City introduces implantable therapy for sleep apnoea patients

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) has introduced an implantable hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy for adults living with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea.

Obstructive sleep apnoea is a breathing disorder characterised by repeated upper airway collapse during sleep, which can lead to severe consequences if left untreated. Continuous positive airway pressure therapy is widely used to treat it; however, some patients are unable to tolerate it or discontinue its use over time.

The new treatment involves an implant, which is placed under the chin through a minimally invasive procedure. Therapy is activated externally at night using a disposable adhesive patch and an activation chip, which is recharged for repeated use. It delivers bilateral stimulation to the hypoglossal nerve to help maintain an open upper airway during sleep.

Stimulation is synchronised with the patient’s natural breathing pattern, allowing it to be delivered in line with the breathing cycle.

Patients are assessed to confirm eligibility and anatomical suitability. The therapy is intended for adults with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea with an apnoea–hypopnoea index (AHI) between 15 and 65, and is used as a second-line therapy for patients who have failed, refused or not tolerated positive airway pressure therapy.

Patients eligible for therapy should not have a complete concentric collapse of the soft palate, and eligibility may include patients with a body mass index of up to 35 kg/m².

The service is delivered through a multidisciplinary pathway involving sleep medicine, otolaryngology and perioperative teams. Patients receive counselling on use, including guidance on a nightly routine using the external activation components.

“Obstructive sleep apnoea is a condition that can lead to serious long-term health implications. Introducing an implantable therapy within our clinical pathways adds a further option for patients who are unable to continue with positive airway pressure therapy and reinforces our commitment to delivering patient-centred care and providing solutions to prevent serious health complications," said Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC.

Dr. Ahmad Al Shamsi, Chair of the Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery (ENT) Division at SSMC, said, “This therapy enhances poor sleep quality by supporting the airway in coordination with the body’s natural breathing cycle. It is performed following careful assessment to ensure it is suitable for each individual, and it provides targeted support during sleep without the need for external masks or machines.”