Indian firms top new foreign companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A new analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian-owned businesses continued to top the list of new foreign companies joining the chamber during 2025.

A total of 18,486 new members from India joined during the year, representing year-over-year (YoY) growth of 11 percent. The figures underline Dubai’s enduring appeal and strategic importance as a preferred destination for Indian investors and entrepreneurs.

Pakistan ranked second with 9,138 new companies registered in 2025, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2024. Egypt followed in third place with 5,043 new companies joining the chamber.

The United Kingdom ranked fourth with 2,733 new companies, reflecting a YoY growth of 5 percent, while 2,721 Bangladeshi companies joined the chamber last year, with a YoY increase of 15 percent.

Syria ranked sixth with 1,907 new companies joining in 2025. China came in seventh place with 1,583 new companies, registering 7 percent YoY growth, while Jordan ranked eighth with 1,325 new businesses. Türkiye secured ninth place with 1,308 new companies, while the United States rounded out the top ten with 1,054 new member companies.

With 71,830 new companies joining in 2025, the chamber’s active membership climbed to 292,486 by the end of the year, up from 258,318 in 2024 and representing annual growth of 13.2 percent.

In terms of sectoral distribution among new members who joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2025, the Real Estate, Renting, and Business Services sector ranked first, accounting for 37.6 percent of new member activity. This is followed by the Wholesale and Retail Trade sector, which accounted for 34.5 percent.

The Construction sector came third with a share of 17.2 percent, while the Social and Personal Services sector ranked fourth at 7.9 percent, followed by the Transport, Storage, and Communications sector in fifth place with 7.2 percent of new member activity.