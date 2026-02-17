Abu Dhabi Judicial Department adopts facial recognition technology for notary transactions

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched the first phase of a project to implement facial recognition technology for notary transactions, becoming the first judicial authority in the region to adopt the technology as an alternative to digital signatures.

The step aims to enhance the notarial authentication system and improve service efficiency in line with the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

The initial phase targets powers of attorney for lawyers, enabling documents to be authenticated in record time via smart devices.

The system uses biometric data encryption and instant matching with official records to verify identity, removing the need for digital signatures.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, affirmed that the adoption of this advanced technology reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD.

He explained that activating facial recognition in notary transactions marks a strategic leap toward the future, fundamentally aimed at simplifying the customer experience and minimising time and effort through proactive, flexible services that enable record turnaround times for completing official transactions.

He said the department plans to expand the use of facial recognition to additional notary and authentication services in the next phase.