Mubadala Bio acquires full ownership of Al Ittihad Drug Store, Global Medical Supply Chain

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, announced that it has finalised the full acquisition of Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) and Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC) from Yas Holding’s GlobalOne Healthcare Holding, following the initial 80 percent acquisition at the end of 2024.

The completion of this transaction reflects Mubadala Bio’s continued progress in building a vertically integrated life sciences platform in the UAE.

By bringing together biopharmaceutical manufacturing and pharmaceutical logistics under a unified strategy, the company is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the national life sciences ecosystem.

“This strategic move supports Mubadala Bio’s vertical integration strategy, creating greater efficiency and stronger coordination across the life sciences value chain. It also reinforces national drug security by ensuring essential healthcare products are consistently available across the UAE," said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, commented, “The proven capability and reach of both companies will help ensure resilience and efficiency not just across Mubadala Bio’s growing life sciences platform, but also our national healthcare supply chain.”

Through full ownership of IDS and GMSC, Mubadala Bio advances its mission to strengthen national drug security, reinforce critical pharmaceutical distribution networks, and help build a robust, integrated life sciences ecosystem that supports the UAE’s ambition for a resilient, innovation-driven healthcare sector.