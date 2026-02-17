China records 3.5 billion inter-regional trips during Spring Festival rush

BEIJING, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- China has recorded more than 3.5 billion passenger trips during the first 15 days of this year’s Spring Festival travel rush, which began on 2nd February, according to data released by the Ministry of Transport.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the country is expected to handle more than 220 million inter-regional passenger trips nationwide on Monday, the 15th day of the 40-day Spring Festival travel period and the eve of the Chinese New Year.

The figure represents an 8.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Since the start of the Spring Festival travel rush, the country's civil aviation sector handled an average of 2.339 million passenger trips daily, reflecting a 5.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, falls on Tuesday this year, and the official holiday period lasts nine days.