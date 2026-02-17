Abu Dhabi University surpasses 5,000 Scopus-indexed research papers

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU), through its ADU Office of Research and Sponsored Programmes (ORSP), has achieved a major research milestone by publishing over 5,000 Scopus-indexed research papers in peer-reviewed specialised journals, international conference proceedings, and book chapters.

Aligned with its mission to address global challenges, 1,541 publications are linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to areas such as health, clean energy, sustainable cities and climate action which have generated close to 64,000 citations, highlighting the broader societal reach of ADU’s research.

In line with ADU’s Vision 2027, which places research and innovation as a core pillar, this milestone reflects the university’s expanding global academic influence, commitment to interdisciplinary innovation, and contribution to addressing societal and sustainable development priorities, solidifying its position as a leading knowledge hub in the region.

“Achieved within a relatively young institutional lifespan, this achievement reflects ADU’s rapid progress in building a strong and mature research ecosystem that prioritises quality, global collaboration, innovation, and real-world impact. It further demonstrates our commitment to advancing knowledge that is globally relevant, locally impactful, and aligned with the UAE’s ambition to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy," said Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at ADU, said, “Our strong performance in leading journals, influence on policy, alignment with the SDGs, and innovation outcomes demonstrate how ADU’s research contributes to scientific progress, evidence-based policymaking, and practical solutions to real-world challenges.”

With this landmark achieved, ADU continues to strengthen interdisciplinary research, expand international partnerships, and integrate innovation and commercialisation pathways, reinforcing its position among the leading emerging research universities in the UAE and beyond.

In parallel, the university’s research excellence is also reflected in the recognition of a number of its professors in Stanford University’s Top Two Percent Most Cited Scientists list, indicating sustained international recognition.