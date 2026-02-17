UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Vjosa Osmani of Kosovo on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Kosovan President and to the country's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on the occasion.