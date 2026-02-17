Emirates Medical Centre continues services in Khan Younis

GAZA, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Medical Centre in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, continues to provide healthcare services as part of the UAE’s humanitarian "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3," to support Gaza’s health sector and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The centre treats around 2,000 patients weekly and has provided care to more than 17,000 people since opening in December 2025, amid challenging conditions in the Strip.

It includes multiple medical departments covering various specialities and provides treatment and medication free of charge to patients.