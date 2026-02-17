Sandooq Al Watan honours students completing ‘Swift Accelerators’ programme

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sandooq Al Watan has honoured students who completed the six-month “Swift Accelerators” training programme aimed at developing coding and digital technology skills among youth.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, reaffirmed Sandooq Al Watan's commitment to supporting Emirati students, particularly school students, in information technology and artificial intelligence, through specialised training programmes delivered in cooperation with international technology companies.

During the graduation ceremony held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan, 258 students from schools across the UAE were recognised. Of those, 220 received “App Development with Swift: Associate” certificates, qualifying them in iOS application development.

Yasser Al Gargawi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, said the programme attracted thousands of school and university students. Participants were provided with laptops and trained by specialists to develop digital projects and practical programming skills.

Students presented projects focused on the digital economy, including smart applications and digital platforms designed to enhance services, support professional development and improve business efficiency.

The programme forms part of Sandooq Al Watan's efforts to equip young people with skills aligned with the UAE’s digital economy strategy.