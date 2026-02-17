Pakistan auto financing rises 35.8% to $1.17bn in January

ISLAMABAD,17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Bank lending for vehicle purchases in Pakistan recorded strong annual and monthly growth in January, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Citing monthly data, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported that auto financing stood at PKR328 billion (approximately US$1.17 billion) in January, marking a 35.8 percent increase compared to PKR242 billion (around US$860 million) in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, car financing rose 2.8 percent from PKR319 billion (about US$1.14 billion) in December to PKR328 billion in January.

The increase reflects a steady recovery in consumer financing for automobiles, signalling improved demand in Pakistan’s auto sector amid evolving economic conditions.