Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Abdulla Balalaa participates in Munich Security Conference 2026

MUNICH, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in the Munich Security Conference, which took place in Munich, Federal Republic of Germany.

Balalaa’s participation underscored the UAE’s role as an active and strategic partner on the global stage, contributing to international dialogue on energy security, water resilience, climate action and sustainable resource management, while advancing practical and economical partnerships that support long-term stability and prosperity.

During the conference, Balalaa participated in a high-level moderated panel discussion entitled “Spotlight on the Geopolitics of Water”, where he underscored the growing centrality of water in shaping global stability, economic resilience, and climate adaptation. He emphasised the need for stronger international cooperation, scaled innovation, and sustained investment in sustainable and integrated solutions that deliver long-term resilience.

Balalaa said, “Water resilience is increasingly shaping economic trajectories and climate adaptation pathways, and sustained cooperation is essential to ensure that water-related challenges are addressed in a way that supports long-term stability and prosperity for future generations.”

On the sidelines of the conference, Balalaa held a series of meetings with Ministers, senior officials and representatives from governments, international organisations, and the private sector, to explore opportunities for collaboration across water and energy, supporting initiatives that strengthen resilience, enable inclusive growth, and advance sustainable development objectives.

He also reaffirmed the UAE’s sustained engagement in shaping global water and sustainability priorities, including through its role as co-host of the 2026 UN Water Conference in partnership with Senegal recognising water as a foundational enabler across the Sustainable Development agenda and a critical entry point for advancing inclusive, durable, and integrated development outcomes.

The 62nd edition of the Munich Security Conference convened senior government officials, policymakers, and international stakeholders to address global priorities, including energy sustainability, climate action, water security, and sustainable development, and their contribution to resilience and prosperity worldwide.