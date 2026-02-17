Unified Medical Operations Command Centre leads medical readiness for Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Building on a smart, resilient healthcare system capable of responding to a wide range of emergencies, the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre, part of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and operated by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, led the medical response system for the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026, as Chair of the event’s Medical Committee.

This was supported by the deployment of more than 30 ambulances daily during peak competitions, along with 13 light medical vehicles enabling rapid field mobility. Independent medical teams provided by healthcare service providers comprised up to 45 field and roaming paramedics, alongside 8 field clinics operating across different event locations, supervised by more than 40 clinical and medical staff each day, and further supported by medical volunteers.

These collective efforts ensured comprehensive medical coverage across all competition venues and associated activities throughout the event, enabling timely response, seamless coordination, and the highest standards of safety for more than 25,000 athletes from around the world.

The Centre also activated two integrated digital platforms within its ecosystem to register and manage medical cases throughout the event. These included clinic connectivity platform and an ambulance reporting and dispatch platform, ensuring accurate documentation and continuous case tracking across all stages of response, from pre-hospital care to the arrival at the healthcare facility and beyond. This supported operational efficiency and ensured full integration with the approved health systems across Abu Dhabi.

The Unified Medical Operations Command Centre also coordinated and monitored medical cases requiring hospital transfer, directing and aligning with healthcare facilities before, during, and after patient transport, in collaboration with Pure Health, Capital Ambulance, Response Plus Medical (RPM), the National Guard, and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence.

The Centre served as the main coordination platform of the event’s medical preparedness and response, ensuring readiness to provide the necessary medical support and upholding the highest standards of health safety for participants, athletes, and visitors. Leveraging the Emirate’s advanced infrastructure and its smart, integrated healthcare system, the Centre is well positioned to protect community wellbeing and respond efficiently to healthcare needs under all circumstances.

In that regard, Dr. Rashid Obaid Ali Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "We take pride in playing a pivotal role in supporting the success of this major sporting event, which celebrates social cohesion, the spirit of participation, and lifelong healthy living. Through close collaboration with our partners, we worked to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for participants and visitors, including individuals and families. Proactive planning and integration remain fundamental to building an advanced, cohesive health response system, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model in health preparedness and community prevention."

Al Suwaidi added, "Through this event, we support efforts to promote healthy living as an accessible and practical lifestyle for all, by raising awareness around balanced nutrition, physical activity, mental wellbeing, and healthy sleep, contributing to building communities that enjoy healthier, longer lives.”

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre welcomed around 200 visitors daily at its pavilion at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), as part of the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026 activities. Throughout the event, four interactive experiences were offered to visitors, focused on physical activity, nutrition, sleep, and mental well-being, strengthening community awareness of healthy lifestyles and regular physical activity, in alignment with the Masters Games’ objectives to promote the long-term sustainability of sports and physical engagement, ultimately enhancing quality of life.

The Centre’s pavilion also featured a virtual reality experience that included guided breathing and relaxation exercises, which saw strong participation from all segments of the community, enabling visitors to benefit from the interactive experiences.

