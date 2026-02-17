DEWA accelerates Dubai’s shift to sustainable mobility by expanding EV Green Charger network

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Electric vehicles (EVs) gained further traction in Dubai last year as Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reported strong momentum for its EV Green Charger initiative, underpinned by strategic partnerships to expand charging infrastructure across the emirate. Industry stakeholders, including contractors, consultants and property developers, have responded positively to the Regulatory Framework for EV Charging Infrastructure in Dubai, which was launched in October 2024. The development reinforces the emirate’s ambitions to accelerate green mobility and curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“DEWA is committed to reinforcing the UAE’s regional leadership in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles while supporting Dubai’s pioneering role in green and sustainable mobility. According to the directives of the wise leadership and in alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, we are collaborating closely with our partners to strengthen Dubai’s successful plans and enhance its competitiveness as it transitions towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transport, aiming to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions within the sector,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The Green Charger initiative recorded a notable increase in EV charging activity in 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting the steady growth of EV adoption in Dubai since the initiative’s launch in 2014. Over this period, DEWA supplied more than 55,200 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity – enabling more than 276 million kilometres of EV travel – through a network offering ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box chargers.

By the end of 2025, the number of EVs in the emirate had reached 47,944, up from 37,486 a year earlier, representing an increase of more than 10,000 vehicles or 27.9%. Registered users of the Green Charger Initiative grew from just 14 customers in 2015 to 23,600 by mid-January 2026, while the network expanded to more than 1,860 charging points across Dubai, including stations licensed by DEWA in collaboration with government and private sector entities.

The regulatory framework for EV charging infrastructure has played a key role in driving the transition towards sustainable mobility in Dubai. Developed by DEWA, the framework serves as a comprehensive regulatory reference governing EV charging infrastructure and licensing requirements for independent charge point operators while considering current and future sector needs. This ensures Dubai’s continued leadership in green mobility innovation. The framework is based on two integrated tracks: the direct development of public EV charging infrastructure by DEWA and its subsidiaries, alongside the development and operation of infrastructure by independent operators licensed by DEWA.

DEWA has signed influential partnerships to strengthen Dubai’s EV charging infrastructure and keep pace with the rapid increase in EV numbers. Most notably, in 2025, DEWA signed a long-term strategic contract with Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) to deploy ultra-fast charging stations at numerous Dubai Taxi sites across the emirate. Under this partnership, 208 ultra-fast EV charge points will be installed over the duration of the contract.

In addition, DEWA and Parkin Company signed a strategic contract to install 100 EV chargers at key locations across Dubai, with plans for further expansion soon to cover more sites across the city. DEWA also signed a contract with ENOC Group to expand the EV fast-charging network at ENOC service stations across Dubai.

DEWA’s Green Charger stations are available 24/7 at numerous key locations across Dubai. Customers can easily locate them through DEWA’s website and smart app, as well as via 14 additional digital platforms.