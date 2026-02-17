UAE President, VPs congratulate Bangladesh President on Nationalist Party's victory in parliamentary elections

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohammed Shahabuddin of Bangladesh, congratulating him on the occasion of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's victory in the parliamentary elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the President of Bangladesh and to Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of Bangladesh.