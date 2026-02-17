Ajman Ruler receives President of Cairo University

AJMAN, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received today at the Emiri Court, Dr. Mohamed Sami Abdel Sadek, President of Cairo University, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, as part of efforts to enhace academic cooperation.

H.H. the Ruler of Ajman welcomed the President of Cairo University and the accompanying delegation from Egypt’s Ministry of Higher Education.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen scientific and research collaboration and exchange knowledge and expertise in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both sides.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid affirmed the deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across various fields, particularly in higher education and scientific research, which represent a solid pillar of sustainable development.

He added that investing in knowledge and human capital is a winning bet for shaping a bright future, noting that Ajman places great importance on developing its higher education system through the exchange of academic expertise and openness to established institutions such as Cairo University, thereby enhancing the quality of academic outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Court; and a number of officials.

Dr. Abdel Sadek and the accompanying delegation extended thanks to H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for the warm welcome and hospitality, praising the educational progress witnessed in the Emirate of Ajman and the supportive environment it provides for academic excellence.