UAE Space Agency announces extension of Emirates Mars Mission until 2028

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Space Agency announced today the extension of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) – the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation – until 2028.

Building on the exceptional performance of the Mars Hope Probe, the extension of the mission will provide valuable science, operational and mission experience for ongoing and future deep space missions, while continuing to provide unique science data on the Martian atmosphere.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, said that extending the EMM Hope Probe until 2028 reflects the UAE’s commitment to maximising the scientific value of its space investments and strengthening its role as a significant contributory partner to the global scientific community. He noted that the mission highlights the UAE’s dedication to leveraging space science to serve humanity, improve understanding of climate change and support a future built on knowledge and innovation.

He added that the Emirates Mars Mission - Hope Probe represents a long-term strategic choice that embodies the wise leadership’s vision of the space sector as a foundational pillar for building a sustainable knowledge economy, empowering national talent and strengthening the scientific returns of the state’s strategic investments in this field. He emphasised that the extension decision reflects confidence in the capabilities of national teams and in the probe’s technical readiness, affirming that what has been achieved is not a temporary milestone, but a sustained trajectory that reinforces the UAE’s presence and global standing in the space sector.

Dr. Al Falasi further noted that the Hope Probe has delivered tangible impact at both the societal and national levels. Since the probe entered Mars’ orbit in 2021, the UAE has recorded marked progress in scientific outcomes, alongside the continued expansion of the national space ecosystem since 2020. The number of entities operating in the sector have tripled in size from 2020 to 2025 with a notable increase in investment across research and development. Between 2015 and 2025, the number of UAE universities offering aerospace engineering and space-related degree programs has approximately doubled, reflecting the country’s rapid expansion of its national space ecosystem and talent pipeline.

In October 2025, the Hope Probe expanded its scientific reach beyond Mars by capturing a series of images of Comet 3I/ATLAS. The images were captured in visible and ultraviolet wavelengths using the EXI and EMUS instruments, as part of a dedicated campaign whereby the spacecraft directed its instruments away from Mars and toward the star-filled sky in an attempt to capture the interloping comet.

Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third-ever detected interstellar object to enter the Earth’s solar system, creating a unique opportunity to study the composition of other star systems. The comet made its closest approach to Mars on 3 October 2025, passing within approximately 0.2 astronomical units (around 30 million kilometres) of the Red Planet, giving Mars spacecraft a unique vantage point due to their proximity.

Originally launched as a two-year mission, Hope Probe has also supported operations beyond its original scope, including pioneering discoveries and observations of Mars’ auroral fields and a series of groundbreaking fly-bys of Mars’ moon, Deimos, that have provided a new understanding of Deimos’ origins. With a goal of collecting a terabyte of novel data on Mars’ atmosphere and climate, the mission has, to date, gathered ten terabytes of information released in a series of 16 data releases to a global community of more than 200 academic and research institutions.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, said, “The extension of the Emirates Mars Mission until 2028 is a remarkable testament to the design and construction of the probe and to its enduring contributions not only to Mars science, but to the development of the UAE space sector. EMM has not only delivered new insights about Mars, leading to more than 35 published peer reviewed scientific papers in international journals, but it has also been at the core of a transformation of the Emirates’ education, science, research and innovation ecosystems. It has created potential for tens of thousands of new career opportunities and built the foundations for many more.”

Mohsen Al Awadhi, Director of Space Missions Department at UAE Space Agency, said, “In four years of operations, the mission exceeded all expectations, making vital new discoveries about the Martian atmosphere but also transforming the Emirates science, technology and education landscapes. EMM and the Hope Probe have been the bedrock for the development of a fast-expanding, rich and vibrant national space and innovation ecosystem creating new skillsets and career opportunities for young Emiratis.”

The continued deep space mission operations required for the Emirates Mars Mission will provide valuable operational experience for the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt team, who are set to launch a new ground-breaking mission to complete the most extensive survey into deep space and the main asteroid belt.