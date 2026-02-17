Saud bin Saqr receives Consul-General of Saudi Arabia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Dr. Meshal bin Ahmed Al Ghamdi, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who called on H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr on the occasion of assuming his new duties.

H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Consul-General and wished him success in carrying out his responsibilities, in a manner that contributes to further strengthening the longstanding and fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across various fields.