ADREC launches digital EOI registration for off-plan real estate via Madhmoun

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, has launched the digitisation of Expressions of Interest (EOI) for off-plan real estate registration through its Madhmoun platform.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the launch of the Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana project, with registration opening directly through ADREC’s digital platform as the first development to register EOIs electronically.

Going forward, all developers of new projects will be required to register investor off-plan EOIs digitally through Madhmoun.

Under Madhmoun, EOIs will be subject to direct oversight by ADREC, ensuring investor protection through the deposit of EOI funds into a government-managed preparatory escrow account. This marks a shift from traditional off-plan investment practices, establishing a regulated operational framework aligned with international best practice that safeguards all stakeholders in the off-plan property buying process.

Sultan Al Memari, Acting Executive Director of the Real Estate Regulation Sector at ADREC, said, “Safeguarding the interests of investors, while taking into account the operational requirements of developers, remains at the core of our ongoing transformation of the real estate sector. Madhmoun has already delivered positive change to the market, and EOIs processed through Madhmoun will further enhance Abu Dhabi’s reputation as an exceptional place to live, invest and thrive. We continue to strengthen the real estate ecosystem through policy modernisation and digital transformation. This and other initiatives will further consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted real estate investment destination for years to come.”

The approach eliminates traditional intermediary risks through digital refund mechanisms and enhanced oversight capabilities, providing improved monitoring and fund protection across all transactions.