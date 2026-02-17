UAE, Estonia strengthen bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, met with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

The Ministers underlined bilateral relations between the UAE and Estonia and ways to strengthen ties. They discussed their countries’ shared interests in expanding economic relations, including cooperation on the development of advanced technologies.

In this context, Tsahkna welcomed the progress in the negotiations between the UAE and the European Union on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), noting that both sides would benefit from its swift conclusion.

The Ministers discussed the conflict in Ukraine. Nusseibeh underscored UAE efforts to end the conflict, including facilitating dialogue, hosting and supporting mediation efforts, and fostering a conducive environment for constructive talks led by U.S. President Donald Trump.

She also highlighted the UAE’s humanitarian support – comprising more than USD100 million in aid, emergency generators, and assistance for children affected by the crisis – as well as its contributions to confidence-building measures, including facilitating 18 prisoner exchanges that led to the release of 4,955 individuals.

The two Ministers reflected on the early successes of their joint initiative to support Ukraine’s recovery through education, digital skills, and entrepreneurship.

Nusseibeh expressed appreciation for the invitation extended by Tsahkna to attend the Lennart Meri Conference in May 2026 in Tallinn.